Ford knows Saints will provide the biggest test

Banbury United boss Mike Ford knows his side face their toughest pre-season test on Saturday.

The Puritans head to Brackley Town where Ford will see his side try and cope with playing against a side from a higher level.

Ford said: “We played well against Brackley three seasons ago, clearly, it’s going to be a different test for us, especially out of possession. We need to work on getting the ball back very quickly when we lose it on Saturday so our defensive shape is going to be very important.

“The players will be looking forward to the game and, with due respect to other teams, it will be good for them to be up against proper players. I know they will like to at least match them, it’s a chance for some of my players to show what they can do.”

United lost 2-1 at Ardley United on Tuesday and Ford added: “We’re trying to evolve the way we play, we had lots of possession and kept trying to do what we want the players to do. We’ve done no work in training so far in defending or in the final third so those are the two areas where we need to work on.

“Take the result out of the equation and it was a very good game for us, there were lots of good individual performances out there.”