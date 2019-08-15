Ford hopes fans saw the difference in a tough test

Banbury United boss Mike Ford was more than satisfied to get a point against Nuneaton in Tuesday’s BetVictor Southern League clash.

And Ford felt his side showed glimpses of how he and his staff are trying to get the team to play this season.

Ford said: “We showed a lot of commitment, played some proper football and got a decent point. I hope the supporters can see that we’re trying to play better football and I think they will agree our performance against Nuneaton was a lot better than some of the stuff they saw here last season.

“It was a very open game and Nuneaton changed their shape following Saturday’s defeat. Nuneaton were a really decent side, physically strong with plenty of pace throughout their side, they’ve got lots of good players in their team.

“That was a big step up for us, in second half for 20 minutes or so we were outstanding, we’re trying to develop a certain way to play and I thought we got our rewards.

“We passed the ball much better in the second half, the players had more belief and when we got the equaliser they felt they could go on and win the game. As a manager you don’t want to lose it late on after getting back in the game but I can’t fault my players for trying to do that.”