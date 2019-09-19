Ford hopes a rest will give players time to recharge

Banbury United boss Mike Ford is hoping the enforced break will give his players the opportunity to recharge their batteries.

The Puritans are out of the Emirates FA Cup so face a blank weekend before they resume BetVictor Southern League action against Coalville Town. United go into the break on the back of a midweek defeat at new Premier Central leaders Hednesford Town and are now down to seventh in the table.

But Ford is content with the start to the season and said: “If someone had said at the start of the season we’ll win four games, draw three and lose two, I’d have taken that, especially with a brand new group. The problem is once we went top the expectancy levels increased.

“I’m pleased with the progress we’ve made from day one and I think people can see that. The break will give the players the chance to rest, some didn’t have a full pre-season through injuries, and be ready to go again against Coalville Town.

“Everyone has put in a lot so far, we all make mistakes, players and staff, but we’re in this together. We want to finish as high as we can, we’re never out of any game, so we’re not a million miles away from being a team which can challenge at the top end.”