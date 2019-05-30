Ford flat out trying to get squad sorted for new term

Like most managers in May, Banbury United boss Mike Ford is flat out trying to form his squad for next season.

The Puritans boss is waiting to hear back from several players he has approached.

Ford has already lost central defender Harry Whitehead, full-back Matt Taylor and attacking midfielder Greg Kaziboni so will need cover in those areas. Ford wants Matt Richards to stay after he did well after joining from Bath City but, being based in Essex, may influence his decision.

Ford said: “Where we’re situated means it’s more difficult to attract players nearer to the bigger towns and cities. We can locate players but they will have clubs 20 minutes away who they can play for.

“We’re waiting on several players to get back to us but we’re doing all we can, we’ve been very active, meeting players, including our own face-to-face. If a player turns us down, which always happens, we know we’ve done the best we can to get them.”

Midfielder James Watts has followed keeper Ali Worby to the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium from Brackley Town Saints. Keeper Jack Harding, Charlie Hawtin, Lee Henderson, Ricky Johnson, Ryan Macdonald, George Nash, Eddie Odihambo, Giorgio Rasulo and Charlie Wise have all agreed to stay.