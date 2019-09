Banbury United boss Mike Ford feels Gainsborough Trinity have not yet seen the best of his side.

Top scorer Janaai Gordon kept United in the Emirates FA Cup with a stoppage-time penalty, his second of the game, in Saturday's 2-2 first qualifying round tie at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium. Ashley Worsfold and Kingsley James had twice given Trinity the advantage but the Puritans are still in the competition thanks to Gordon's brace of penalties.