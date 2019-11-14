Ford expecting maximum return for Puritans

Banbury United boss Mike Ford

Banbury United boss Mike Ford says his players will not need reminding of what they need to do on Saturday.

The Puritans head to basement boys Leiston looking to consolidate third place in the BetVictor Southern League table.

Ford will be expecting to come back with all three Premier Central points and says his players also know that.

Ford said: “Leiston have just appointed a new manager which will give them a lift and I’m sure he will be bringing in some new players which makes the game more difficult for us but it’s still one my players know we must win.

“They will not need reminding that a club in third place going to a team which is bottom need to get the win. That is the expectation on them as players and on everyone the club, I’m sure they will be fully aware of that.

“We’ve played 16 games and got 27 points, it’s a pretty decent tally at this time of the year but we’ve played more games than other teams so we could drop down the table. Hednesford went there on Tuesday and won 3-0 so we need to get a positive result there too.”

Ford will need to make more changes in defence on Saturday. Lee Henderson serves a one-match suspension after picking up five bookings and Gedeon Okito sits out the final game of his three-match ban for his red card at Lowestoft Town. Ricky Johnson has suffered a slight setback in training following his long-term injury so won’t be risked at Leiston.