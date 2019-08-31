Ford delighted with Puritans' performance at Bromsgrove

Banbury United boss Mike Ford was delighted to see his side make it back-to-back wins in the BetVictor Southern League.

First half goals from Jannai Gordon, his third of the season, and debutant Roger Ngaah, earned the Puritans a 2-0 victory in Saturday's Premier Central clash at newly-promoted Bromsgrove Sporting.

Ford told Puritans Radio: “That was similar to the game at Slough a couple of seasons ago when we were outstanding. It probably ranks up there with that performance, the players were excellent right through the side and those who came on.

“It was a top performance, Bromsgrove have got some good players and have been used to winning games for a long time.

“We spoke before the game about being difficult to beat but also how we could nick a goal. We got the goals and we said at half time that we needed to make the second half as boring as possible.

“We defended brilliantly in the second half, the only problems were when we gave the ball away. We looked a proper team, Bromsgrove are a very good side, but it was our day.”