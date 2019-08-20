Ford delighted to see Puritans pass Royston’s tough test

Manager Mike Ford didn’t hold back in his assessment of Royston Town’s approach to Saturday’s BetVictor Southern League clash.

Down to ten early on and then nine players before the end of Banbury United’s 2-0 victory, Royston got the full treatment from Ford.

He said: “All games are different but I would have settled for us playing well and winning 2-0 beforehand. The fact that Royston went down to ten men and then nine is irrelevant, they got what they deserved.

“Royston were an old fashioned have-a-go at the referee side, on the pitch and off it. They wanted every free-kick to go their way, teams end up with nine for a reason, lack of discipline, my players were fantastic the way they kept their composure.

“Our best passage of play came against 11 players, we should have been 2-0 up even before they had their first player sent off, Amer [Awadh] missed a great chance. Of course, goals change games and we got the early one from John Mills, but I think we caught them by surprise anyway.

“They changed their formation twice, after they went down to ten men and after halftime, to try and get back in the game but we stood up to the challenge that was thrown to us.”