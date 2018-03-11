Ford delighted to finally get better of Farnborough

Banbury United manager Mike Ford admitted his side weren’t at their best but was delighted to finally get the better of Farnborough.

Elliot Sandy hit all four goals as the Puritans beat Farnborough at the fourth attempt with a 4-1 victory in Saturday’s Evo-Stik Southern League clash at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium.

United were knocked out of the Buildbase FA Trophy in controversial circumstances in November’s replay and lost by a solitary goal in January’s premier division fixture but ran out comfortable winners on Saturday.

Sandy gave United the interval lead before doubling it straight after the restart. Substitute Jaydon Antwi reduced the arrears but Sandy completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot after keeper Craig Bradshaw saw red before adding a late fourth goal.

Ford said: “We’ve won well in the end but we made it more difficult than it should have been by letting Farnborough back in the game. We’ve found beating Farnborough difficult but today we won comfortably without being at our best.

“We had several players who needed 90 minutes. We were a bit careless at times, especially for their goal but at least that didn’t cost us any points.

“I felt at halftime that we had just about done enough to be leading so to get the second goal so soon after the restart was a boost. We’ve sat on leads too many times and dropped points this season.

“There were times in the game when we took our eyes off the ball and let them back into it, the goal being an example of that. But it’s a good win, we’ve moved on to 58 points and we want to keep that going to the end of the season.”