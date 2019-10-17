Ford dealt a big blow with Mills ruled out

Banbury United boss Mike Ford has been dealt a big blow ahead of tough back-to-back BetVictor Southern League fixtures.

The Puritans entertain in-form Biggleswade Town in Saturday’s Premier Central clash and three days later head to AFC Rushden & Diamonds, who they also play in the Buildbase FA Trophy the following weekend.

And United will be without in-form striker John Mills for both games following a hamstring injury sustained in last weekend’s excellent draw at Stourbridge where he was on target again. With club skipper Ricky Johnson still side-lined, United are down to one recognised striker in Jaanai Gordon.

Ford said: “Injuries are part and parcel of the game but John[Mills] is very disappointed and so is everyone. For the last few weeks we’ve seen him at his best, the player he really is. John has been good all season but has been really sharp in the last few games.

“We’re obviously without Ricky Johnson so we’ll need to rely on Jaanai Gordon and hope he doesn’t pick up an injury because John is going to be out for a month. We’re looking a bit light at the moment in attacking areas after looking strong there in recent weeks.

“We’re also missing a wide player so I will have to think long and hard about the way we line-up on Saturday. We may need to bring reinforcements into the squad because we’re coming into an important part of the season.

“Biggleswade have been on a good run of late and then it’s Rushden & Diamonds three days later. I’ve not even thought about the FA Trophy tie, let’s just get through next Tuesday’s game first.”