Ford brings in Nesbitt ahead of clash with Biggleswade

Banbury United boss Mike Ford has boosted his attacking options ahead of today's clash with Biggleswade Town.

Ford has brought in striker Ryan Nesbitt on a 28-day loan from Solihull Moors.

The 21-year-old signed for Solihull Moors on an 18-month contract in February from then Southern League Division One Central side Sutton Coldfield Town but was immediately loaned back to the Royals for the remainder of the season. Last season he scored 23 league goals for Sutton.

With club skipper Ricky Johnson still sidelined and in-form striker John Mills ruled out for a month, Ford needed cover for Jaanai Gordon.

Ford said: "We looked at Ryan toward the end of last season so were fully aware of him when he became available this week. I’d like to thank the board for their support in making this happen especially as this is a critical time of year when clubs around us are trying to improve."