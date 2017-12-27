Ford blasts his players for lack of application

Banbury United boss Mike Ford pulled no punches after seeing his side floored by basement boys Dunstable Town.

The Puritans simply didn’t come out of their corner for the Boxing Day clash at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium and Ford was fuming afterwards, accusing some of his players of lacking the required application.

Dunstable came from behind to win 2-1 in Tuesday’s Evo-Stik Southern League clash. Jack Self gave United the early lead but Kieran Ogden soon equalised and Peter Kioso got the late winner to seal three premier division points.

Ford said: “It’s hugely disappointing and in my two and a half years here that is without doubt the worst performance. We didn’t approach the game in the right way and I didn’t have any leaders out there on the pitch

“Full credit to Dunstable, they were a threat on the break and we played like a very nervous team because we didn’t do all the things we spoke about after taking the lead again. We were very careless in our attitude and showed a lack of respect to the paying public, I can’t defend a performance like that and I’m not going to try to.”