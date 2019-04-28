Ford admits chasing final day victory probably cost Puritans a point

Banbury United boss Mike Ford admitted that if hadn’t have been the final game of the season, then he may have settled for a point against Hitchin Town.

The Puritans lost 2-1 in their final Evo-Stik League South game of the season. Amer Awadh gave United the early lead in Saturday’s premier division central clash but Isaac Galliford equalised before the break and substitute Ezra Forde hit the late winner at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium.

Ford said: “We played extremely well to take the lead and we had chances to go back in front. But in trying to win the game, I think making the changes to try and get the victory probably lost the game.

“Saturday’s game just about summed our season up, we should have been out of sight but ended up going in 1-1 at halftime, then missed chances to go ahead in the second half. This is still a very young group of players and experience only comes from playing games.

“If that wasn’t the last game of the season, we’d have probably settled for the point, but we wanted to win it for the supporters.”