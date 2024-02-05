Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The sessions at Shipston Sports and Social Club were launched recently because of a lack of women’s and girls' football provision in the Stratford-on-Avon area.

Run by a qualified FA football coach at leisure centre operator Everyone Active, the sessions follow the successful launch of the club’s Wildcat Girls’ Football for players aged between 5 and 11.

Sophie, whose daughter Lucy attends the sessions, said: “My six-year-old absolutely loves the Weetabix Wildcats. She’s gone from quietly watching and eating her sleeve on the sidelines to being one of the loudest girls there.”

Everyone Active coach Richard Bell with some of the Shipston Wildcat girls’ football players.

Richard Bell at Everyone Active said: “It is really important to us that girls are given the same opportunities to play football as boys. There are so many inspiring women in football today, and we hope these sessions encourage young girls to follow in their footsteps and try out something new.”

Running as part of Everyone Active’s community outreach programme in partnership with Stratford-on-Avon District Council, the football sessions have been especially tailored for teenage girls.

Cllr Lorraine Grocott, environmental and neighbourhood services portfolio holder, said: “Women’s football is growing, thanks to the success of the Lionesses, inspiring many young girls to pursue their passion for football. These sessions are great in making football more accessible and giving girls the chance to get active in ways they enjoy.”