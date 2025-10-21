​Fatigue key to Banbury defeat

Action from Banbury's defeat on Saturday. Photo: Banbury United.

​Kelvin Langmead says fatigue and rustiness within his squad contributed to the 3-0 home defeat by Halesowen Town on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The Puritans conceded three first-half goals as they fell to their fourth league defeat of the season, the result coming after an FA Cup exit in a reply at St Albans during midweek.

And Langmead felt that enforced changes ultimately weakened his already tired squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We made the changes for the right reasons. It had been an incredibly tough couple of games against St Albans and some changes were forced, some not.

"But it made us a bit disjointed and there were some players out there that hadn't played in quite some time that needed a game but who were off it.

"There were also lads that had played all the games that were tired.

"It didn’t work. I take some responsibility for that of course because I pick the team, and the players will too because some know it wasn’t good enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a long afternoon, we didn’t get much right, so we’ll look at it, discuss it and we have decisions to make.”

Banbury were due to return to action on Tuesday night with a home game against Kettering Town, played after this week’s Guardian had gone to press.

There was to be no return for ex-Puritans boss Simon Hollyhead who left his position as manager at Kettering last week, with no new manager confirmed ahead of Tuesday’s game.

Attention then turns to this weekend when Banbury go to Bracknell Town in the first round of the FA Trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Langmead added: “It’s good to have a midweek game as you want to be able to quickly put things right from the weekend. We’ve talked it out with the players and discussed what needs to be put right, and the players talk about it amongst themselves too, and they’re a great group to work with and I love being around them.”