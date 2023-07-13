Mark Jones was pleased with a “fantastic workout” as Banbury United enjoyed a winning start to their pre-season friendly programme on Tuesday night.

The Puritans claimed a 4-1 victory at Easington Sports to win the Ron Thomas Cup, courtesy of goals from summer signings Ken Charles and Josh Barlow while two trialists were also on target.

Boss Jones, who was only appointed at the beginning of June following the departure of Andy Whing, ran the rule over a number of trialists as he looks to add to the seven players who have currently signed on for the new Vanarama National League North.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And he was happy with his team’s first outing of the summer.

Banbury United celebrate one of their goals in the 4-1 win at Easington Sports. Picture courtesy of Banbury United FC

“First of all, thank you to Easington for inviting us over,” Jones told Puritans Radio.

“I thought the pitch was in very good condition, which was good for us and it was a really good game.

“It was a fantastic workout for us. We put two different teams on there for 45 minutes and I think it was a good exercise for us.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We got some of the outcomes we wanted in terms of some of the rotations that we have been working on but, obviously, there’s lots to do.

“We know we still need to bring players into the club and I thought a couple of the trialists did okay and some of the lads we’ve signed on showed they can be good players for the club.

“All in all, it was a decent workout on a good surface and hopefully we haven’t picked up any knocks, which is always important in pre-season.”

Jones revealed he expects midfielder Simeon Maye to remain at the club while he reiterated there is “plenty of time” for him to add the signings he needs ahead of the season opener at home to Spennymoor Town on August 5.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We have got seven in and we are looking to add Simeon Maye to that,” Jones added.

“He looks like he is going to stay and there are obviously other players we have our eye on as well.

“We are aware that more players need to come in but we’re not panicking yet, there’s plenty of time.”