News you can trust since 1838
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

‘Fantastic workout’ as Jones’ Puritans get up and running with a win

Mark Jones was pleased with a “fantastic workout” as Banbury United enjoyed a winning start to their pre-season friendly programme on Tuesday night.
Jon Dunham
By Jon Dunham
Published 13th Jul 2023, 07:11 BST

The Puritans claimed a 4-1 victory at Easington Sports to win the Ron Thomas Cup, courtesy of goals from summer signings Ken Charles and Josh Barlow while two trialists were also on target.

Boss Jones, who was only appointed at the beginning of June following the departure of Andy Whing, ran the rule over a number of trialists as he looks to add to the seven players who have currently signed on for the new Vanarama National League North.

And he was happy with his team’s first outing of the summer.

Most Popular
Banbury United celebrate one of their goals in the 4-1 win at Easington Sports. Picture courtesy of Banbury United FCBanbury United celebrate one of their goals in the 4-1 win at Easington Sports. Picture courtesy of Banbury United FC
Banbury United celebrate one of their goals in the 4-1 win at Easington Sports. Picture courtesy of Banbury United FC

“First of all, thank you to Easington for inviting us over,” Jones told Puritans Radio.

“I thought the pitch was in very good condition, which was good for us and it was a really good game.

“It was a fantastic workout for us. We put two different teams on there for 45 minutes and I think it was a good exercise for us.

“We got some of the outcomes we wanted in terms of some of the rotations that we have been working on but, obviously, there’s lots to do.

“We know we still need to bring players into the club and I thought a couple of the trialists did okay and some of the lads we’ve signed on showed they can be good players for the club.

“All in all, it was a decent workout on a good surface and hopefully we haven’t picked up any knocks, which is always important in pre-season.”

Jones revealed he expects midfielder Simeon Maye to remain at the club while he reiterated there is “plenty of time” for him to add the signings he needs ahead of the season opener at home to Spennymoor Town on August 5.

“We have got seven in and we are looking to add Simeon Maye to that,” Jones added.

“He looks like he is going to stay and there are obviously other players we have our eye on as well.

“We are aware that more players need to come in but we’re not panicking yet, there’s plenty of time.”

Banbury will have a quick reunion with former boss Whing on Saturday as he has since been appointed as head coach at Solihull Moors who visit the Puritans for a friendly this weekend before Jones’ team head to Alvechurch next Tuesday night.

Related topics:Banbury United