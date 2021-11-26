Fantastic 15 games unbeaten for Banbury United - consistency now key

Goal celebrations with Jack Stevens and scorer Ben Acquaye in Banbury United's 3-0 win over Lowestoft PICTURES BY JULIE HAWKINS

It’s a fantastic 15 league games now without defeat for Banbury United as they added a win and a draw this week to their incredible record since the start of the season.

On Saturday manager Andy Whing’s side beat Lowestoft 3-0 before taking a point at Coalville Town, the Southern League Premier Division Central leaders.

And there’s no let up for the Puritans with two more games this week. Third-placed Banbury host Royston Town, sitting seventh, on Saturday in another league game, before heading to the Eyrie on Tuesday evening to take on Bedford Town in the League Challenge Cup.

Kelvin Langmead scoring Banbury United's second goal against Lowestoft

It should be an interesting battle between two in-form sides, with Eagles currently second in Division One Central.

Saturday’s victory over Lowestoft, who are third from bottom, saw Henry Landers open the scoring with a 37th minute penalty for handball.

Four minutes later, Banbury doubled their score when Kelvin Langmead headed home from a Morgan Roberts right-wing corner kick.

Then just two minutes later, Banbury put the game beyond Lowestoft when Ben Acquaye made it 3-0 when he fired home from the left after some great approach play up the right.

Goalkeeper Ben Taylor making a save against Lowestoft last weekend

Tuesday’s exciting game with table-topping Coalville - who although four points ahead of Banbury have played three more games - saw Chris Wreh net the visitors’ equaliser in the 83rd minute.

The Puritans never game up in the second half after their hosts had gone ahead with a controversial 23rd-minute penalty.

Speaking after the game Whing said it had been an outstanding performance and was glad it didn’t end on a refereeing decision.

“I thought we deserved the three points really,” he said. “But our finishing has got to be better. We caused them problems and I thought we were the better team tonight.

“In the second half we were massively in the ascendency - all in all it was a tremendous performance.”

The result shows how far Banbury United have come this season.

“We lost here 6-1 last year, they’re pretty much the same team, it just shows, it’s remarkable the improvement we’ve made,” added Whing.

“It’s a completely different team, completely different mindset and mentality and hopefully we can keep that going, that’s going to be the hardest part to try and keep that consistency.”

While goalkeeper Jack Harding recovers from a dislocated elbow, Tom Allsopp, 19, has joined Banbury on a short loan from Solihull Moors.