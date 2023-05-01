Gareth Dean paid tribute to the Brackley Town supporters and insists they will be “massive” for the team when they head into the Vanarama National League North play-offs on Wednesday night.

A dramatic final day saw Brackley’s 1-1 draw with Alfreton Town at St James Park being enough for both clubs to secure a top-seven finish.

Brackley will now host Gloucester City in a play-off eliminator on Wednesday evening (7.45pm kick-off) with the winners then going on to an away clash at Chester in the semi-finals next Sunday afternoon.

The clash with Alfreton attracted a good attendance of 1,065 and it is expected that will go even higher when they lock horns with Gloucester in midweek.

Adam Rooney and the Brackley Town fans show their delight after Alfie Bates' free-kick gave them the lead in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Alfreton Town, which was enough to ensure both clubs claimed a play-off place. Picture by Glenn Alcock

And interim boss Dean insists the fans now have a key role to play.

“The fans will be massive for us,” Dean said.

“The fans have had an emotional year. It’s difficult as a fan because it’s a very emotional sport.

“They have come back with us after a bit of frustration towards certain things that have gone on.

“Over the last few weeks, they have really supported me, the boys who are working with me and the players.

“It’s a brilliant atmosphere at Brackley now. There are so many young people coming through the door who are the next generation of fans.

“The club has done a great job of building the fanbase, certainly since I have been here.

“It’s important we, as players, give those fans something to cling onto and get behind.

“That’s performances and results and also spending a bit of time with supporters, even if it’s just for a photo or an autograph.

“The players enjoy that side of it. I am really proud. The club have worked hard to create that culture and it’s continuing to grow.”

Dean, meanwhile, was delighted to come through a “crazy day” with a play-off place still intact.

There was plenty of drama behind Brackley and Alfreton before Kidderminster Harriers and Gloucester finally booked their spots in the top seven.

“It was always going to be a crazy day and it proved that way,” Dean added.

“We went into it to win the game and we were trying to keep an eye on other results but the boys played really well.

“They probably should have won. We had chances to do that but the main thing was that we finished in the play-offs.

“The boys were excited and we were all buzzing to be in there, especially with the way the last day worked out.