FA Cup win takes Banbury United to nine games unbeaten

Congratulations for Sam Brown after he scored Saturday’s winner to take Banbury United through to the 3rd qualifying round of the FA Cup (PICTURE BY JULIE HAWKINS COURTESY OF BANBURY UNITED)

A last-minute winner in Saturday’s exciting Emirates FA Cup game at Nantwich Town has earned Banbury United a trip to Basford United in the 3rd qualifying round.

The tie against the Northern Premier League Premier Division side is on October 2.

In the meantime Banbury have two home league games this week as they bid to extend their fantastic unbeaten start to the season, which now stretches to nine matches.

Fourth in Pitching In Southern League Premier Central, with 14 points from six matches, United host midtable sides St Ives Town on Saturday and then Biggleswade Town on Tuesday (28th).

In Cheshire at the weekend, in typical cup atmosphere, the game could have gone either way but Banbury clinched it 2-1.

It was a closely fought encounter and the first 20 minutes were end to end before the hosts went ahead with a looping header. But Banbury’s deserved equaliser came just before the break.

Morgan Roberts held off his opponent to turn and fire in an unstoppable shot past home keeper Cameron Terry from an extremely tight angle, some 12 yards out .

Although the visitors always looked the more likely to score in the second half, it took until the 89th minute.

The Roberts brothers were again heavily involved as Connor crossed to Morgan on the left touchline. He placed the ball inside the box to Giorgio Rasulo who pulled it back to the on-rushing Sam Brown.

Brown’s shot from another narrow angle, 15 yards out gave keeper Terry no chance and earned him the man of the match award.

Manager Andy Whing admitted his side looked tired but was delighted to keep the FA Cup run going.

“It was a bit of a lethargic performance,” he told Puritans radio after the game.

“But we have so much belief and ability in this team to grind out results and we are into the next round.

“We need to move the ball a bit quicker and be a bit better off it.

“In the last four games I don’t think we have played very well, whether that’s tiredness I don’t know, it’s something we will have to look at.”

Whing was pleased to have avoided a midweek replay. “It’s a great feeling we scored and are into the next round,” he added.

“A draw probably would have been a fair result, but we will take it and move on.

“We are not getting carried away. Last year the FA Cup run probably killed our league form and I wondered this year if it would be the other way round, but we want to try and win every game and keep the good feel about the place, keep getting results and see where it takes us.”

After United’s win at Evesham United in the Preliminary Round of the Southern League Cup earlier this month, they will travel to Didcot Town to play in the first round on Tuesday, October 5.