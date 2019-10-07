FA Cup: Saints will be on the road to Hartlepool

It will be a trip to pastures new for Kevin Wilkin and his Brackley Town squad in the Emirates FA Cup.

Saints have been handed a long trip to Hartlepool United in the fourth qualifying round.

Pool are managed by former Middlesborough and Blackburn Rovers midfielder Craig Hignett and currently occupy a mid-table position in the Vanarama National League. Saints have overcome sides from the same level in recent seasons but the tie will still need some negotiating says Wilkin who saw his side beat Warrington Town 2-0 in Saturday's third qualifying round tie.

He said: “It’s a tough, long trip for us to encounter but we’ve proved we can through theses tests in recent seasons and it’s one to look forward to. It’s a good set-up at Hartlepool, it should be an interesting tie but we can put it on the back burner for now.”