FA Cup: Rose and Stidder earn Sports a replay

Easington Sports twice came from behind to earn a replay in their first ever Emirates FA Cup tie.

Andrew Stidder’s late equaliser earned Sports a 2-2 draw at Winslow United in Friday’s extra preliminary round tie in front of a crowd of nearly 400. Aaron King scored a brace for Winslow with Henry Rose and Stidder replying so it will be back to Addison Road for Tuesday’s replay.

In an end-to-end first half, Sports started and finished strongly. Sports could have taken the lead when Dan Watkin’s header was parried by the keeper on the line and the ball was eventually hacked away.

But the visitors could not make their early pressure and pressing count and Winslow came back into the game.

Former Rushden & Diamonds striker Aaron King quickly showed why he continues to gain interest from a number of clubs in the higher leagues and started to pull the strings. King set up Matt Cruise and lively winger cut in but shot across Adam Rimmer and just past the far post.

Clear-cut chances were few and far between for the rest of the half but as halftime approached Winslow took the lead. Rimmer tipped a rasping drive from the edge of the box round the post but from the resulting corner King rose highest to head into the top corner of the net.

Sports responded immediately and equalised on the stroke of halftime when Callum Convey’s free-kick was deflected home by Rose past the stranded keeper.

Sports performance was more disjointed in the second half and it was clear a number of players were carrying knocks from the first half,

King again was able to bring other attacking players into the game which stretched the Sports’ defence. Watkin marshalled the defence but Winslow continued to control the game and they regained the lead through an unstoppable half-volley from King.

Sports gradually came back into the tie and eventually got their rewards for a bit more quality in the final third that had been lacking for most of the game. Rose raced on to a through ball and his cut back was slotted home by Stidder.

There was still late drama as Rose glanced a header towards goal from a Convey corner in stoppage-time but a defender was positioned on the post and he cleared off the line with the keeper again beaten.