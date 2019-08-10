FA Cup: Bishops make the early moves to check Sports' progress

Easington Sports fell at the first hurdle in the Emirates FA Cup.



The uhlsport Hellenic League side lost 3-0 at fellow premier division outfit Bishops Cleeve in Saturday’s extra preliminary round tie. Three goals in 15 first half minutes all but ended the tie as a contest at Kayte Lane.

Sports had a couple of early opportunities courtesy of their hosts’ hospitality but they were unable to take advantage with Mat Wieczorek saving speculative efforts from Luke Swann and Callum Convey.

And Sports soon found themselves 2-0 down with two goals in as many minutes. Cleeve broke the deadlock in the 12th minute when a shot from Steve Davies was blocked but the ball ran free to Jack Watts who bagged his fourth goal of the season.

Sports hadn’t time to recover than they had conceded a minute later, Davies broke free and set up Harrison Iddles who slipped the ball into an empty net. Adam Rimmer saved well from Davies but then contributed to Cleeve extending their lead in the when his mistimed punch from Luke Payne’s cross fell kindly for Mikey Davis to volley home.

Wieczorek comfortably dealt with Henry Rose’s header and the keeper gathered Swann’s long range effort at the second attempt as Sports looked to get back into the tie.

Sports improved as the half wore on and their best chances came late on. Joe Eyre won possession and found Swann who turned inside before being denied by Wieczorek who then saved from Rose after Piers Walton pulled the ball back.

But Wieczorek could do nothing but watch Convey’s free-kick rattle his bar on the stroke of halftime. It was not to be Sports’ day.

Dan Watkin should have reduced the arrears shortly after the restart but he glanced his header wide from Convey’s free-kick and substitute Owen James advanced into the box but failed to beat Wieczorek. In between, Rimmer turned Adam Mace’s low drive around the post.

The second half developed into a scrappy affair with neither side able to create much in the final third. Watts came close to a second goal when he cut in but curled his effort past the far post and James made another strong run into the box but Wieczorek saved well at his near post.