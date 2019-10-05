FA Cup: Audel and Myles book Saints' place in the next round

Brackley Town are safely through to the fourth qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup.

The Vanarama National League North side beat Warrington Town 2-0 at St James Park in Saturday's third qualifying round tie with goals in each half from Thierry Audel and Ellis Myles.

As expected, the Northern Premier League outfit put up a brave fight but Saints just had that bit too much in the end despite a less than convincing second half display.

After a cagey opening, both sides had chances. David Raven won possession and found Tony Gray who released Matty Chadwick but he fired wide. Saints responded with Shane Byrne's 20 yard volley which was deflected wide and from his ensuing corner Gaz Dean headed over.

Luke Fairlamb cut inside but dragged his shot wide and Myles fired past the far post as Saints upped the tempo in search of the breakthrough. It came in the 24th minute when Audel got on the end of an inswinging corner from Glenn Walker to head home at the far post.

Boosted by the breakthrough, Saints stepped up a gear and asked more questions of the Warrington defence. The visitors had to work overtime to stay in the tie as Saints' quick passing threatened to open them up and Matt Lowe's shot crept past the far post from another quick break.

Warrington found it difficult to penetrate Saints' rearguard but went close when Connor Franklin got caught in possession in his own box by Gray before quickly redeeming himself by blocking Jack Mackreth's close range effort.

That spurred Warrington on and they enjoyed their best spell of the first half without seriously threatening an equaliser. At the other end, Myles fired over from long range but Saints had to settle for a solitary goal advantage at the break.

After the restart Lowe advanced into the box before shooting wide of the near post. But Saints found things more difficult against a determined Warrington outfit who remained in the contest.

Saints needed the comfort of a second goal but Warrington made sure they didn't get it. Warrington grew in confidence as the half progressed and sensed an unlikely equaliser.

It nearly arrived when Saints failed to clear their lines and substitute Alex Byrne's half-volley from the edge of the box just cleared the bar.

The crucial second goal finally arrived in the 80th minute following Saints' best move of the second half. Byrne won the ball and found Lowe who released the overlapping Myles and he beat the advancing Tony McMillan from a tight angle.

A third goal nearly arrived when Jimmy Arson set up Lee Ndlovu but his goal bound shot was superbly blocked by skipper Mark Roberts.

Mackreth went close to reducing the arrears when he burst into the box but Franklin's last-gasp challenge denied him. Byrne almost got a third goal in stoppage-time but his close range effort was blocked by Tom Warren.