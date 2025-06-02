Ex-Shrewsbury Town, Peterborough United and Northampton Town star is named Banbury United boss after Simon Hollyhead departure

Kelvin Langmead is the new boss at Banbury United.

Kelvin Langmead has been appointed as the new manager of Banbury United after the club parted ways with Simon Hollyhead over the weekend.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hollyhead had requested to speak with SPL Premier Central rivals Kettering Town over their vacant managerial position.

But with no agreement between the clubs having been reached, United released a statement saying they had relieved Hollyhead of his duties with the club and placed him on gardening leave for the duration of his notice period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Puritans then moved quickly to replace him, with their former defender Langmead returning to the club where he was an integral part of the emphatic title-winning success in 2022.

Regarding Hollyhead, a statement released by club chairman Wayne Farrell on Sunday read: “This week, following a formal approach for their vacant manager position, Simon Hollyhead requested permission to speak with Kettering Town FC. After three days of discussions where we couldn't reach an agreement with Kettering Town, we withdrew his availability.

“However, my primary responsibility is to protect the best interests of Banbury United. Therefore, I have today served notice to Simon Hollyhead and placed him on Garden Leave for the duration of his notice period.”

Langmead was then confirmed as the new boss on Monday morning for what will be his first managerial role having retired from playing last October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farrell said: “It's no secret that Kelvin was a fundamental part of this club's most successful period, and when we knew that we needed to act, there was one person we targeted for the role.

“His passion for a successful Banbury United was evident throughout our conversations, and I have been incredibly impressed by his vision for the Club, his tactical knowledge, and his desire to win football matches.

“We are aligned in our understanding of what needs to happen to take the team to the next level, and in Kelvin, we have someone who is determined to deliver for our supporters and the Club.”

Langmead said he was thrilled to return:

He said: "This club means so much to me. I had some of the best times of my career here, and I was lucky enough to be able to share that with my family. To be able to bring them back here and get to stand in the dugout as the manager of this great football club fills me with immense pride.

“There's a lot of hard work to be done, but I'm ready for that challenge.”

​