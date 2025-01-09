4 . Bristol Rovers close in on Sawyers

Bristol Rovers are set to sign Romaine Sawyers following his exit from AFC Wimbledon, according to the South London Press. The Gas are poised to bring the player to the Memorial Ground on a free transfer. Sawyers, who is 33-years-old, has made 449 appearances in his career to date and has scored 35 goals. He was playing in the Premier League as recently as 2021 with West Brom. Photo: Getty Images