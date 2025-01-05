And there is set to be plenty of ins and outs from around Leagues One and Two as clubs look to fine-tune their squads for the season run in.
Here we round-up the latest rumours and done deals.
1. Omobamidele attracting interest from Leeds
Leeds United are plotting a move for Nottingham Forest centre-back Andrew Omobamidele to boost their defensive options in the January window, according to new reports. Omobamidele has been out-of-favour at the City Ground this season. According to transfer journalist Alan Nixon, the Whites have opened talks about a deal that could be a loan with a guaranteed buy for Republic of Ireland international Omobamidele, while Forest hope to raise £10 million from selling the 22-year-old. Photo: Getty Images
2. Carl Johnston joins Posh
Peterborough United have announced the signing of Fleetwood Town right-back Carl Johnston, in a deal reportedly worth a six-figure fee. The 22-year-old Northern Ireland Under-21 international has penned a long-term contract at the Weston Homes Stadium, becoming the club's second acquisition of the January transfer window. Photo: Getty Images
3. Adam Reach in talks with Carlisle
Carlisle United are in talks with free agent Adam Reach (Football League World). The 31-year-old is currently without a club since leaving West Brom in the summer Photo: Getty Images
4. Bolton interested in Joel Randall
Bolton Wanderers are back on the trail of Peterborough United attacking midfielder Joel Randall, according to Football League World. The 25-year-old has chipped in with seven goals and four assists in 25 games for the Posh across all competitions this season, operating mainly as a number 10 but also out on the left-wing at times, showcasing his versatility. Photo: Getty Images
