3 . Swindon target Mansfield forward

Swindon Town are reportedly on the verge of signing Tom Nichols on loan from Mansfield Town (The Deck). The 28-year-old is no stranger to League Two football, having made 260 appearances in the competition, scoring 66 goals in the process. However, he has struggled since making the move to the promotion winners. His last appearance was in October. Photo: Getty Images