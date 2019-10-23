Eddie Nketiah will benefit if Patrick Bamford fails at Leeds United, Newcastle United boss rubbishes Dwight Gayle Forest link plus other Sky Bet Championship news

Here are the latest headlines doing the rounds in the Sky Bet Championship on Wednesday, October 23:

Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan says the longer Marcelo Bielsa keeps faith with Patrick Bamford increases the possibility of Eddie Nketiah being recalled. (Football Insider)

Meanwhile, uncertainty is surrounding Gaetano Berardi’s future with the Whites delaying a decision over whether to offer him a new contract. (Football Insider)

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has insisted Nottingham Forest target Dwight Gayle will get a chance to fight for a starting 11 spot on Tyneside. Sabri Lamouchi also refused to talk about January. (Nottinghamshire Live)

However, another report claims Lamouchi's Forest have set their sights on Hugo Cuypers, despite him scheduled to be on loan at AC Ajaccio until June. (Sports DNA)

Bristol City defender Ashley Williams says he is unaware about the possibility of signing for Anderlecht contrary to recent reports. (Wales Online)

Southampton are plotting a January move for Queens Park Rangers star Ebere Eze with 18 months left on his current contract. (Football League World)

Manchester City defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis is being watched by Huddersfield Town. (Scouts In Attendance)

Norwich City are ready to offer Stoke City goalkeeper a route back to the Premier League in January - if the Potters drop their asking price. (The Sun)

Middlesbrough are weighing up a bid to sign Peterborough United goal machine Ivan Toney once the January transfer window opens. (Football Insider)

Charlton Athletic are bracing themselves for the possibility of West Ham recalling in-form midfielder Josh Cullen in January. (News Shopper)

However, Lee Bowyer doesn’t expect Conor Gallagher to be recalled by Chelsea, despite his eye-catching form in an Addicks shirt (South London Press)