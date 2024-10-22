​Dominant Banbury HC display sees off Magpies

Jordi Groenewald starts another attack down the left.

​Banbury HC put in a dominant performance to beat Harleston Magpies 2-0 on Sunday and move up to seventh in the table.

​The home side showed their authority right away when Josh Nunneley's long aerial pass sailed over the visitors’ defence to find an unmarked Jamie Boardman who shot wide.

But soon afterwards, Banbury went in front when Josh Nunneley found Tim Williams-Ellis on the left and he in turn found Jordie Groenewald who broke into the area and set up Joe Bostock to score from close range.

Banbury created chance after chance through the second quarter with the visitors resorting to foul play in desperate attempts to keep them at bay, only to find themselves down to nine players with two in the sin bin at half-time.

At the restart Harry Simons drew saves from keeper John Livings and Groenewald rattled the post with a fierce shot.

With the home side increasingly committing players forward chasing a second goal Magpies began to create some counter attacking break aways that made the single goal lead look vulnerable as home keeper Will Powell was all alone to face Andrew Johnson storming forward but pulled off a great smothering save at the top of the area to clear his lines.

As the final quarter began yet another right sided attack all the way to the base line and a cross finally found Simons who was able to finish through a crowd of defenders to increase the lead and make the points feel safe.

Apart from two counter attacks, one requiring a goal line clearance from Tyson Nunneley, the rest of the game continued to be a succession of smart moves to create chances for the home side, none of which could be converted.

Manager Steve Brooker said: "At times that was about as good as it gets, I doubt there is anyone in the League that could live with that, it's great to see the effort from the boys being rewarded, we were able to completely dominate and thoroughly deserved all three points.

"We now have a week away from the League as we start this season's cup campaign down in Bristol against Clifton Robinsons and then we return to the League for a home game against Nottingham University with the chance to jump further up a very tight table."​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​