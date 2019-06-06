Dias fits the bill as Ford finally gets deal done

Banbury United boss Mike Ford has made his first significant signing.

Claudio Dias has agreed to join the club and Ford will be hoping he can make the difference for his side in the final thirdof the pitch.

Dias began his career at Northampton Town and had a couple of loan spells with the Puritans. He played for Stratford Town last season before moving to Tamworth.

Ford said: “Our recruitment this season has been based around good character and Claudio fits that bill. He’s an exciting attacking midfield player and we are giving him the opportunity to showcase his talents and establish himself at the club.

“I tried to sign Claudio before he went to Tamworth last season but we couldn’t compete with them. When I found out he was available I jumped at the chance to get him here.”

Dias said: “I’m very happy to be signing at Banbury for the upcoming season. I see a great platform provided to progress my development and look forward to working with Mike, Andy [Sinton] and Eddie [Odhiambo] to achieve the club’s objectives this season and also personal goals I have set too.”

Ford is in talks with at least two other players and is hopeful of getting them to join the club.