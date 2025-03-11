‘Defeat wasn’t a fair outcome’ - Banbury boss

Joel Odei-Larbi challenges a Halesowen defender on Saturday. Photo: BUFC.

​Simon Hollyhead felt his deserved something from their trip to Halesowen Town on Saturday which made it five games without a win for Banbury United.

​Kieren Donnelly netted the winner for the promotion-chasing hosts early in the second-half, with Banbury having been impressive in the first but without reward.

And speaking to Puritans Radio, Hollyhead felt his side’s inability to turn that promise into goals was the key to their downfall.

He said: “It was disappointing to leave with no points

"It doesn’t feel just in many ways, especially after the first-half performance, but when we’re in those sorts of situations we have to hit the back of the net.

"Goals change games, but even then in the few minutes after Halesowen scored we had three corners, so the stats will be important to look at – people will often just look at the outcome but I think people here today would see that for the first 50 minutes we were playing very well.

"We wanted to show intent and courage with the ball and we changed our shape which I think caused them problems in the first-half, then in the second-half they went very direct and our lads have held their hands up and said they should have dealt with the situation better than they did.

"We wanted to put down a marker and that was the aim, especially after the second-half performance las Saturday. It’s a big crowd here for this level, very close to the pitch, but they were very quiet in the first-half and I think had we led 1-0 or 2-0 at the break it would have been a fair reflection.

"But it wasn’t to be and we have to dust ourselves down and go again on Tuesday night.”

United were back in action on Tuesday night with a trip to Stourbridge, played after this week’s Guardian went to press.

They will then return home to take on Royston Town this weekend, their visitors having won 1-0 against United earlier this season.