Dean ‘so proud’ as Brackley hold their nerve to advance in the play-offs

Gareth Dean was bursting with pride as Brackley Town took another dramatic step towards promotion last night (Wednesday).

The Saints were up against Gloucester City in their Vanarama National League North play-off eliminator in front of more than 1,600 fans at St James Park.

Having fallen behind to a Kieran Phillips goal early in the second half, Brackley hit back and looked to be on course for victory thanks to efforts from Theo Robinson and Cosmos Matwasa.

But they were stunned by a last-gasp equaliser from Sion Spence in the 11th minute of injury-time as the visitors forced extra-time.

Penalty shoot-out heroes Danny Lewis and Glenn Walker celebrate in front of the delighted Brackley Town fans. Pictures by Josh Nesden

There were no further goals but Brackley held their nerve in the penalty shoot-out with Danny Lewis saving Phillips’ spot-kick before club legend Glenn Walker stepped up to fire home the winning strike to seal a 5-3 success.

Interim boss Dean admitted the win, which sparked memorable scenes of celebration, was just “a small part of what we want to achieve” as the focus already turns to the tough semi-final at Chester on Sunday.

But he was full of praise for his players and admitted it was “fitting” that Walker should be the man to wrap it up.

“I am so proud of them,” Dean said.

Glenn Walker stepped up to score Brackley's winning penalty in their play-off eliminator success

“A few moments have gone against them in the game and there were lapses in concentration but they keep bouncing back, getting their teeth into it and having a right good go.

“It was a wholehearted performance. To a man, they ran themselves into the ground and that’s all you can ask for.

“You need a bit of luck in these games but the standard of penalties and the composure at the end was amazing.

“All of them are so gritty and determined, it’s a pleasure to manage them.

“I didn’t want to take anything away from anyone else but it was fitting that Glenn Walker took the winning penalty. I have spent a lot of years in his company and for him to have that moment after his service to the football club was perfect.

“It’s nights like these you remember as players as fans. It’s a small part of what we want to achieve, that’s the honest truth.

“But you should enjoy it and embrace it. Hopefully we can get more nights like this.”

Dean was left feeling his team just about deserved to advance after 120 minutes of football and eight penalty kicks.

And he was delighted with the way his players regrouped after being hit with such a late equaliser.

“That’s testament to the grit and determination of them,” he added.

“To concede that late in the game when it looked like we were going to see the moment out is difficult emotionally.

“To be able to get back in, get them together and get them believing again was crucial.

“I thought we were the better team in the first 15 or 20 minutes of the first half and we should have made more than we did.

“Gloucester were stronger at the end of the first half but there wasn’t much in it in the second half.

“But towards the latter stages of extra-time, I thought we had the better moments.

“I will watch it back. I felt like we deserved it but I am probably being biased!”

Sunday’s clash at Chester kicks-off at 3.30pm with King’s Lynn Town and Kidderminster Harriers doing battle in the other semi-final at 12.30pm.