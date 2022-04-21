'Days like these don't come along often' - Banbury United manager thanks everyone involved in their success

Banbury United players enjoying their league title celebrations after receiving their medals and trophy at Monday's game Picture by Julie Hawkins

"Days like these don’t come along often.

“Ninety-nine points from 39 games is an absolutely unbelievable achievement and hopefully we can go on and get the hundred.

"Everyone should enjoy this, the players, the staff, the volunteers, the board, supporters, the community – what a fantastic day. And we are looking forward to the next two games as well."

Praising the team behind the team, everyone from the nutritionist to the physios, he said: “The staff have been magnificent. We’ve brought a lot of people in and they’ve all been absolutely fantastic.”

And he praised the players who have kept producing the goods week in week out, in what has been a relentless season.