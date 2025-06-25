Craig McKay returns to Banbury United as assistant manager

Craig McKay has returned to Banbury United in the role of assistant manager, joining Kelvin Langmead’s senior backroom team ahead of the new season.

McKay return marks a much-anticipated reunion with the Puritans, as he is no stranger to The Spencer.

After joining as first team coach in July 2023, McKay later stepped up to take interim charge of the side during a turbulent period at Step 2, delivering a perfect record of two wins from two games in difficult circumstances.

In just those two matches, McKay showed tactical clarity, composure, and a strong connection with both players and fans that was mirrored by the team out on the pitch.

And his passion and professionalism sparked calls from many supporters for him to remain in a long-term role at the club.

First team manager, Kelvin Langmead said McKay was a perfect fit for the club. “Craig is someone I’ve got huge respect for. His work ethic, his football knowledge, and his ability to galvanise a group of players are exactly what we need this season,” he said.

"Our abilities compliment each other well, and already over the past few days we have worked brilliantly together. He knows the club, and more importantly, the club knows what he can bring.”

McKay said he was looking forward to helping drive the club forward.

He said: “I’m delighted to be back at Banbury. It’s a club that means a lot to me, and I’m grateful for the chance to return and be part of this next chapter.

"Working with Kelvin is an exciting opportunity, and I can’t wait to get started and help drive the team forward.” With McKay now part of the leadership team, fans will no doubt be encouraged by the return of another figure who already holds such a strong connection to the Puritan faithful.

Despite parting ways with the club towards the end of the 23/24 season, Craig's affinity for Banbury United remained. His time as manager at Kidlington earned him continuing respect across the non-league game and further built his reputation as an ambitious, forward-thinking coach and leader.

