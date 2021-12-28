Craig Elliott refuses to be downbeat after Boston United's Brackley defeat - but highlights where Pilgrims must improve

Craig Elliott. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston United boss iCraig Elliott s demanding his side get sharper at both ends of the pitch following this afternoon's defeat to Brackley Town.

The Pilgrims had the chance to close the gap on the National League North leaders to six points.

But following their 3-1 defeat, the gap between first and seventh has been extended to 12 points.

Elliott is not ready to push the panic button. With more than half of their league games left to play, the Boston boss refuses to be downbeat.

But he admits that the Pilgrims need to tighten up at the back and not waste opportunities in front of goal, even with attackers Jake Wright jnr and Jordan Burrow both missing.

Lee Ndlovu and James Armson gave the Saints a deserved 2-0 lead before Marcus Dewhurst saved an Armson spotkick and Danny Elliott clawed one back from the spot.

But Boston were wasteful in front of goal, Fraser Preston screwing a volley wide and failing to hit the target on his favoured right foot.

Defender Matt Tootle also shot wide when given the chance to level, prior to Ndlovu's last

"It's difficult to say. We've lost the last two games and I feel we've played really well," Elliott said, reflecting on home league defeats to Brackley and Kidderminster.

"But the poor goals are killing us and giving us an uphill battle. In both boxes we have to be smarter.

"The goals are poor and Fraser's missing good chances and we should be hitting the target, at least.

"They're not difficult chances, he's coming in on his stronger foot."

Elliott knows that clinical edge is what separates leaders Brackley and his side.

"That's the difference," he added.

"Brackley are more clinical than us - you see Ndlovu go through, one chance and he sticks it away.

"We need to find that clinical edge. But the performances in both games, we should have had something from both.

"The big thing for me is we're playing well. We need to keep plugging away but I think we'll be fine."