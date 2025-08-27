Cowan 'greedy' for more but happy as Brackley Town enjoy strong Bank Holiday weekend

Connor Hall slots home the winning goal for Brackley in their 2-1 victory over Rochdale on Saturday (Picture: Pete Keen)

Gavin Cowan was happy with Brackley Town's work over a busy Bank Holiday weekend as they claimed four points from two tough games.

Saturday saw the Saints stun previously unbeaten Rochdale 2-1 at St James Park, and then on Monday they secured a hard earned point on the road at Tamworth.

Goal heroes agains the Dale were Ryan Haynes, who netted a stunning free-kick from 25 yards, and Connor Hall, who scored on the rebound after his initial penaly had been saved.

At Tamworth, the home side took an early lead on a baking hot afternoon, but Brackley hit back to equalise through a crisp long-range strike from Morgan Roberts, and the points were shared.

It all added up a satisfactory few days for the Saints, who find themselves sitting ninth in the Enterprise National League table, having played one game fewer than all the sides above them, bar Scunthorpe United.

Speaking after Monday's 1-1 draw at Tamworth, Cowan told @BrackleyTownFC: "We were hoping to back up the Rochdale victory and win the game. We are quite tough on ourselves.

"We were disappointed to give away the early goal and it was really poor defending from us.

"We had three or four chances in the first half and didn't convert any, and we were disappointed with that as we felt we should have gone in at least level, if not in front.

"The game was combative in the second half, with both teams going at it, and we got camped in a bit towards the end, with the 11 minutes added on just ridiculous for both teams.

"But nobody is going to come to Tamworth and get an easy game, with the way they play, with the pitch, and we have stood up to it and we feel we could have won the game.

"So, we are greedy and wanted the win, we are really happy with four points over the Bank Holiday period.

"And in the grand scheme of things, if we can back it up with good performances and results, then Monday will be seen as a very good point."

Brackley return to action on Saturday when they host Scunthorpe in a game that will be whown live on TNT Sports (ko 5.30pm).