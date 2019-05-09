Club paves way for students to achieve their goals in life

There is an exciting new partnership in the town.

Activate Learning is working in partnership with Banbury United Football Club on a new programme that will see students learning and practicing at the club’s ground.

These one-year programmes are designed for anyone passionate about pursuing a career in football or in the sports industry in general Puritans boss Mike Ford

Banbury and Bicester College football students will now become the Banbury United Football Academy, as part of their 16-18 year-old programme.

The partnership introduces two new collaborative full-time football programmes, including Level 1 and Level 2 diplomas.

United manager and sports teacher at the college Mike Ford said: “These one-year programmes are designed for anyone passionate about pursuing a career in football or in the sports industry in general.

“We will guide enthusiastic and aspiring young footballers on their journey as student athletes, as they prepare for post-secondary studies and a future in football or beyond.

“During the programme we will work in collaboration with the football club to provide professional training which will be designed to develop the young athletes alongside academic support for those working towards their BTEC qualifications.”

Nancy Buckley, business engagement specialist at Banbury and Bicester College, said: “These programmes at Activate Learning are crucial in helping students achieve their semi-professional and professional sporting aspirations. They ensure a positive exit route - moving on to university, work or apprenticeships.”

There will be a taster day at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium from 10am-12pm this Saturday, May 11.

For more details, email nancy.buckley@activatelear

ning.ac.uk or visit the Activate Learning website.