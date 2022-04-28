Championship game called off as Banbury United achieve century of points

Jack Stevens celebrates scoring Banbury's last goal in their 4-1 win at Needham Market Picture by Julie Hawkins

And supporters had been looking forward to Saturday’s Southern League Championship showcase against the winners of the Premier South division.

But this was called off on Tuesday afternoon, meaning Banbury have now played their last game for 2021-22.

A statement on the club’s website says: “We are very disappointed to report that Taunton Town have advised they are unable to fulfil the Southern League Championship game this Saturday, so the game will not go ahead.

"We will issue a fuller statement in due course.”

The Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium had been due to host the celebration fixture with Taunton Town, who lifted their league title five points ahead of Hayes & Yeading United.

Having won the Premier Central division with four games to go, manager Andy Whing had set his side a new goal to complete the season in style.

And they achieved it with an incredible total of 102 points from their 40 games, including 32 wins, six draws and just two defeats.

Banbury finished an amazing 23 points ahead of runners-up Peterborough Sports on 79, with Coalville Town on 78.

Last Saturday in Suffolk, Morgan Roberts scored twice, just after the hour hour and again in the 71st minute, with James Golding finding the net just before half time.

Although the hosts came back with a 70th-minute penalty, Jack Stevens finished off the comfortable victory in stoppage time with his 15th goal of the season.

"The first half we were fantastic,” said the Banbury manager. “It was one of the best halves of the season, with our application and work rate off the ball.

"I was really proud of them at half time and couldn’t praise them any more – only that we should have been four or five up! The second half was a bit scrappy.

"It’s a great end to the season for us and it’s absolutely remarkable to finish 23 points clear. We must be one of the best ever Southern League sides on points per game.