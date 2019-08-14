Byrne’s missed penalty sees Saints drop two more points

It’s just four points from four Vanarama National League North outings for Brackley Town following Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Kings Lynn Town.

Adam Marriott hit the stoppage-time penalty to cancel out Lee Ndlovu’s superb opener but there was still time for Shane Byrne to miss a spot-kick in the final seconds to win it.

Saints dominated the game but were unable to break the first half deadlock, an early goal ruled out for offside, keeper Alex Street denying Glenn Walker after excellent work by Ndlovu and three times Jimmy Armson went close to giving his side the lead. King’s Lynn enjoyed possession but rarely threatened although Ryan Fryatt tested Danny Lewis midway through the half bringing a fine save from the home keeper.

But the breakthrough goal just before the hour mark was worth waiting for. Ndlovu’s strike was hit with such venom it fizzed past Street from 20 yards to open the striker’s account for the season.

Saints created chances to extend the lead but could but convert them to open up a crucial two-goal lead.

Deep into added-time, the Linnets’ first incursion into Saints’ six-yard box saw the referee award a penalty for hand-ball. Marriott coolly scored to level the scores with just moments remaining in an unlikely turnaround.

But Saints went up the other end where Ndlovu was upended in the box, setting up a second penalty kick to surely win it. But Byrne’s spot kick struck the bar and, with no time remaining for the goal-kick, the referee’s whistle signalled a sickening conclusion to a game the home team somehow contrived not to win.