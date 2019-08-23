Bulls up first for Saints in double-header

Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin will be looking to get the most out of two Vanarama National League North games in three days over the bank holiday weekend.

Saints travel to Hereford on Saturday before entertaining newly-promoted Gloucester City two days later.

Looking ahead to the double-header, Wilkin said: “Hereford are still a big club at this level, they didn’t have the season last time that they would have hoped for but they will provide a stern test. Edgar Street is never an easy place to go.

“Gloucester are back at this level but at this stage, teams are trying to work out their levels, we’re not where we want to be but that’s the same for other teams.

“If you’re not at the right level, teams will find you out in this division. If we can take four out of six points that would be a good weekend.

“Off the back of a good win we can get the players together to reflect on what we’ve done well and where we’ve not done so well and hopefully take the positives into the next game.”