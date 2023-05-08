Brackley Town are just one more win away from securing promotion to the Vanarama National League.

The Saints stunned Chester, who finished third in the Vanarama National League North, with a 1-0 win in front of nearly 4,500 fans at the Deva Stadium in the play-off semi-final.

The victory came just a few days after Brackley had beaten Gloucester City on penalties in the eliminator and they will now host Kidderminster Harriers in the play-off final at St James Park next Sunday (3.30pm kick-off) after they beat King’s Lynn Town 4-1 in the other semi-final.

George Carline was the hero as his long-range effort 11 minutes from full-time proved to be enough to continue the journey towards promotion to non-League football’s top flight.

The Brackley Town players and supporters celebrate after their 1-0 win at Chester in the Vanarama National League North play-off semi-final. Pictures by Glenn Alcock

The Saints are being guided by club captain Gareth Dean, who was placed in interim charge following the departure of previous boss Roger Johnson.

And Dean was, once again, bursting with pride after a stunning success but he insists the win was “just another step” to where he wants the club to go.

“I thought we were brilliant, genuinely brilliant from start to finish,” Dean told the club’s official YouTube channel.

“To come here in front of 4,500 fans and perform like that, they were amazing. Everything we told them to do, they implemented. They executed everything.

George Carline celebrates after he scored the only goal of the game in Brackley's triumph

“This is just another step. We’re not happy with just being here this time. We have a changing room full of belief and as the week went on my belief grew. The closer we got to the game the more my confidence grew.

“We have had three or four clear-cut chances and on another day it could have been more comfortable. I am delighted for George. He was brilliant and for him to score a goal like that is a massive moment.

“It’s another step towards where we want to go. Kidderminster are in a great place.

“We spoke about an opportunity to create momentum and it’s two teams who are entering a play-off final in red hot form.

Captain and club legend Glenn Walker shows his delight at the final whistle

“It’s going to be a really good game.

“We have worked exceptionally hard to create that belief in the dressing-room and you don’t come away to Chester and perform like that if you don’t believe.

“I am so proud of them. The reason I decided to accept this responsibility is because I want to see them do well.

“I want to give them more. Next week they will go into that game excited and focused.”

Dean, meanwhile, addressed the troubling scenes at full-time when the 242 Brackley fans who made the trip to Chester were confronted by a number of home supporters who invaded the pitch with the Brackley boss describing what he saw as “an absolute disgrace”.

He added: “In games like this if you allow the crowd to become excited, it becomes a difficult afternoon. We didn’t allow them to do that.

“Their fans started to go a bit sour after 20 or 25 minutes and the scenes at the end were an absolute disgrace.

“I haven’t seen anything like that in 15 years of football. It’s an absolute disgrace to have to walk children out of a stand because they are scared for their safety.

“I feel sorry for Calum (Chester manager McIntyre) because he’s done a massive job here. I follow non-League football closely and you can see the culture he’s created.

“I am sure all that happened at the end will leave a sour taste in his mouth and their club’s mouth.

“I don’t want to talk about it too much but I just think it’s an absolute disgrace to have players not able to enjoy the moment with their fans.