Brilliant Brackley hit the top

Twariq Yusuf takes aim to score Brackley Town's second goal in the 2-0 win at Kidderminster Harriers. Pictures by Brian Martin

Brackley Town sit proudly at the top of the Vanarama National League North after another superb display on the road saw them claim a 2-0 success at Kidderminster Harriers.

With morning leaders AFC Fylde being held to a 1-1 draw at Alfreton Town, the Saints’ victory was enough to send them two points clear at the summit after goals from Jordan Richards and Twariq Yusuf maintained their unbeaten away record.

Boss Kevin Wilkin was understandably delighted with the performance.

Lee Ndlovu gets on the ball for Brackley in the win at Kidderminster

He said: “From start to finish it was fantastic from everybody concerned.

“We knew it would be tough but it was a great surface to play football on.

“The game could have swung away from us but at crucial moments we didn’t allow that to happen and to close out the game with a clean sheet was especially pleasing.

“They are a good side and we had to defend bravely and stoutly.

“Gaz (Dean) led that very well and equally Danny (Lewis) when called upon stood up to it so that we came out on the right side of it and gained those really welcome three points.

“The work ethic from everybody was tremendous.”

Goals at either end of the first half secured the points.

The game was held up for several minutes as Dean received treatment for a facial injury before Richards opened the scoring on eight minutes, firing into the roof of the net from 15 yards as Harriers failed to clear from a free-kick.

Saints had to weather the storm as the home side piled on the pressure, three times bringing fine saves from Lewis with the most spectacular being a tip over from a fierce effort by Alex Penny.

But Yusuf doubled the lead on 44 minutes with an exquisite finish from the corner of the penalty area, arrowing his shot perfectly beyond goalkeeper Luke Simpson and into the top corner.