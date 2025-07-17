Brackley Town to host four Premier League 2 Under-21 sides in National League Cup

Leeds United's players celebrate their National League Cup final win over Sutton United in April

Brackley Town have confirmed the club will be playing in the National League Cup for the first time this season.

The newly-promoted Saints are one of 16 National League sides that have entered the competition, along with 16 teams from the Premier League 2.

There are four regional groups that will consist of four National League teams, and four Under-21 PL2 teams, but only four matches will be played, with the PL2 sides all travelling to the NL clubs.

Gavin Cowan's side have been drawn in Group B which comprises of PL2 sides Leicester City, Nottingham Forest, West Bromwich Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers, as well as fellow NL outfits Braintree, Forest Green Rovers and Wealdstone.

The PL2 teams will comprise of U21 players, as well as up to four overage players.

Brackley will take on the four PL2 outfits at St James Park - with group winners and group runners-up progress to the quarter-finals - and the Saints will retain all the gate receipts from these fixtures.

The first encounter will see Nottingham Forest U21s making the trip to south Northamptonshire in the week beginning August 11.

The other fixtures are yet to be confirmed but will be played at St James Park on September 16 or 17, October 21 or 22 and November 25 or 26.

Ticket details for Brackley Town's fixtures will be announced soon.

Last season saw Leeds United U21s win the competition, seeing off Sutton United in the final.

National League Cup Groups

Group A: Blackburn Rovers, Burnley, Everton, Manchester United, Morecambe, Rochdale, Solihull Moors, Tamworth

Group B: Leicester City, Nottingham Forest, West Bromwich Albion, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Braintree Town, Brackley Town, Forest Green Rovers, Wealdstone

Group C: Brighton & Hove Albion, Fulham, Southampton, West Ham United, Aldershot Town, Sutton United, Truro City, Woking

Group D: Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Newcastle United, Sunderland, Boston United, FC Halifax Town, Gateshead, Scunthorpe United