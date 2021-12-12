Brackley Town take over at the top

Brackley Town celebrate Matt Lowe's winning goal as they beat Guiseley 1-0 to move to the top of the National League North. Picture by Glenn Alcock

Brackley Town moved to the top of the Vanarama National League North as they gained revenge for their Emirates FA Cup defeat to Guiseley with a 1-0 success at St James Park.

With morning leaders AFC Fylde slipping to a 1-0 defeat at Darlington, the Saints are now a point clear at the summit with a game in hand as Matt Lowe’s 13th-minute goal proved decisive.

The first half was dominated by the home side as they played on the front foot and created numerous chances.

Lee Ndlovu had already hit the crossbar before a lovely move put Saints ahead as Ellis Myles’ run and cross found Lowe arriving to sweep the ball into the net for his sixth goal of the season.

Tre Mitford rounded debutant goalkeeper Owen Mason but the angle was too tight before Mitford created space for another effort that Mason saved well.

Mitford again manoeuvred a shooting chance that was inches wide before the striker’s final effort of the half struck the post to leave the home side somehow only one goal to the good.

The second half lacked the fluency of the first but still Kevin Wilkin’s side had chances to extend the lead.

Lowe’s mazy dribble was finally thwarted, Mitford’s shot was blocked on the line and Shep Murombedzi twice mis-fired tpo high.

Guiseley’s Prince Ekpolo finally found space to test Danny Lewis in the Brackley goal but, despite some late pressure, the visitors failed to create a clear goal-scoring chance as Lewis was able to celebrate a 12th clean sheet of the campaign.

Boss Wilkin said: “The first half performance was terrific.

“We weren’t able to sustain it in the same way in the second half but the way we dug in and defended to a man when we needed to is great credit to everyone.

“We scored a good goal and Tre and Lee hit the woodwork, both leading the line very well and complementing Matty, but both a little bit frustrated they didn’t get a goal to their name today.”