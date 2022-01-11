Brackley Town and Kettering Town ready to do battle once again

St James Park hosts the return meeting between Brackley Town and Kettering Town tonight

Brackley Town and Kettering Town are set to do battle in the Vanarama National League North once again tonight (Tuesday).

The Northamptonshire clubs met at Latimer Park on January 2 with the Poppies stunning their high-flying opponents with a 3-1 victory.

And while Kevin Wilkin's team will be seeking to avenge that loss, the prize for a victory is much bigger for the Saints.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They returned to winning ways with a 1-0 victory over Hereford at the weekend and will move five points clear at the top of the table if they see off Kettering this evening.

The Poppies, meanwhile, haven't played since beating Brackley after their scheduled match at Alfreton Town was called off at the weekend due to a waterlogged pitch.

If Paul Cox's team are able to complete the double over their county rivals then they will move up to eighth place in the table.