News you can trust since 1838
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Clive Myrie pulled from BBC News at Ten after Boris Johnson lying joke
Father of two goes missing swimming English Channel
Titanic missing sub: US Coast Guard widens search as noises continue
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
Body found after police search river for missing woman

Brackley swoop to sign attacking midfielder Crawford

Brackley Town have completed the signing of Jordon Crawford.
Jon Dunham
By Jon Dunham
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 09:38 BST

The former Corby Town and Kettering Town attacking midfielder joins the Saints having been released by Vanarama National League North rivals Boston United at the end of last season.

The 26-year-old scored nine goals in 40 appearances in the league in 2023/24 after he joined Peterborough Sports on loan from Boston in January this year.

Now Crawford has become the latest addition to Gavin Cowan’s squad at St James Park.

Most Popular
Jordon Crawford has signed for Brackley Town. Picture by Peter ShortJordon Crawford has signed for Brackley Town. Picture by Peter Short
Jordon Crawford has signed for Brackley Town. Picture by Peter Short

“Jordon is someone who scores goals but offers so much more to the team with his committed and tenacious approach,” Cowan said.

“He’s a great lad and I think he’ll fit into the dynamic of the group really well.”

Related topics:BrackleyJordon CrawfordCorby TownBostonBoston United