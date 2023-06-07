Brackley swoop for Roberts as key trio decide to stay on for the next campaign

It’s been a busy week for Brackley Town manager Gavin Cowan as he continues to build his squad ahead of the next Vanarama National League North campaign.

The Saints made a key addition on Monday as they confirmed the signing of Morgan Roberts.

The attacking midfielder was released by Swindon Town at the end of last season, having signed for them from Brackley’s neighbours Banbury United last season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Roberts had a spell on loan at Brackley in 2020 while he was with Northampton Town and then signed for Banbury in the July of 2021 where he played a key role in their Southern League Premier Central title success.

Morgan Roberts has signed for Brackley Town

He continued that form into last season, scoring four goals for the Puritans in the National League North before he was snapped up by Swindon in September.

He spent time on loan at Aldershot Town before being released and Cowan was delighted to get the 22-year-old signed up for the new season at St James Park.

“Morgan is a really exciting player who will bring great options for us in numerous positions and we are over the moon to have him here,” Cowan said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Fresh out of a year in professional football, he’s ready to hit the ground running and show the fans what he can do.”

Roberts’ arrival came after Brackley had secured the services of three key members of last season’s squad that just fell short of promotion when they were beaten by Kidderminster Harriers in the National League North play-off final.

Goalkeeper Danny Lewis, who is now 40, will be looking to add to his 269 appearances for the Saints while another stalwart Jimmy Armson is also staying on at St James Park having already made 290 appearances, scoring 92 goals since joining the club from Solihull Moors in 2016.

And, in another crucial piece of business, Brackley have retained influential midfielder Shepherd Murombedzi.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cowan said: “We’re over the moon to secure Danny for another season. He’s feeling fitter than ever and brings an amazing wealth of experience to the team.

“It’s still apparent that he remains one of the best at the level.

“James (Armson) is a hugely popular figure who continues to be a match-winner.

It was an easy sell for him as he wants to achieve what we all want at this club and I’m looking forward to working with him again.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Shep is a huge player for us so I’m really pleased he’s staying.

“Like others, I feel he has a sense of ‘unfinished business’ and is keen to get started ready for the new season ahead.”