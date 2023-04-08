Roger Johnson has been sacked as manager of Brackley Town.

The Saints confirmed the news today (Saturday) in the wake of the club’s 2-1 home defeat to already-relegated AFC Telford United, who are managed by former Brackley boss Kevin Wilkin, on Good Friday.

Johnson’s departure comes with Brackley currently on a run of eight games without a win while they have now lost three in a row.

Johnson’s reign, which began when he took over from Wilkin at the end of September, started with an incredible 17-match unbeaten run but the team’s form has dipped badly in recent weeks.

Roger Johnson walks off the St James Park pitch for what proved to be the last time after Brackley Town's 2-1 defeat to AFC Telford United. Picture by Glenn Alcock

Nonetheless, Johnson still leaves with Brackley still in fourth place in the Vanarama National League North with four games left in the regular season.

Johnson’s backroom team of Stephen Ward and Kevin Foley have also departed and Brackley have placed long-serving club captain Gareth Dean, who is currently on the sidelines due to injury, in charge of the team until the end of the season.

It means Dean will lead the Saints for the first time when they head to Hereford on Easter Monday (3pm kick-off).

In a statement on the club’s website, Brackley said: “In a statement issued today, the board of Brackley Town Football Club has announced that Roger Johnson has been released by mutual agreement from first-team duties with immediate effect.

“The club wishes to place on record its appreciation for the hard work that Roger and his management team of Stephen Ward and Kevin Foley have put in this season.