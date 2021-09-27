Brackley power their way to another away win

Matt Lowe struck the crossbar with this effort after scoring his fifth goal of the season during Brackley Town's 2-0 success at AFC Telford United. Picture by Brian Martin

Brackley Town put in a top performance to secure another win on the road as they claimed a 2-0 success at AFC Telford United.

A goal in each half secured the points and the margin of victory could have been greater as Kevin Wilkin’s team maintained their unbeaten away record to remain in second place in the Vanarama National League North behind AFC Fylde.

Saints started brightly and were ahead after just six minutes thanks to Matt Lowe’s fifth goal of the season. Telford failed to clear from a corner and Lowe’s shot into the ground found the top corner beyond goalkeeper Russ Griffiths.

Lee Ndlovu’s shot was pushed away before Lowe struck the bar and Ellis Myles burst forward but shot wide. Telford’s penalty appeal late in the first half was waved away.

Griffiths saved well at full stretch from Ndlovu at the start of the second half before Telford’s Elliott Durrell was close to levelling the scores, finding space and curling a shot against the post.

Minutes later, the dismissal of Zak Lilly for a rash challenge on Lowe reduced Telford to 10 men with half an hour to play.

Ndlovu doubled the lead on 71 minutes, creating space and firing past the rooted keeper from the edge of the penalty area in a superb finish for his fourth goal of the season and capping an outstanding performance on the day.

Shots rained in on Griffiths’ goal as it seemed certain the visitors would increase their lead but Saints finished with the points and another clean sheet.

“It was a strong performance across the pitch and a good all round team effort that deserved the win,” Wilkin said.

“We were strong and organised and never allowed them any sustained period of pressure.

“This is not an easy place to come. We had an inexperienced side out there and I think everybody acquitted themselves well.