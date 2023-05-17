Brackley make their move as they appoint Cowan as new permanent manager

Brackley Town have wasted no time in appointing their new permanent manager following the heartbreak of their Vanarama National League North play-off final defeat at the weekend.

Former AFC Telford United boss Gavin Cowan has been confirmed as the new Saints manager having played a supporting role to club captain Gareth Dean who took interim charge for the final month of the season and so nearly led the club to promotion.

Dean made his position clear in the immediate aftermath of the 2-0 play-off final loss to Kidderminster Harriers on Sunday that he had no interest in taking the job on a permanent basis.

And Brackley have now made their move for 41-year-old Cowan who enjoyed a successful playing career with the likes of Shrewsbury Town, AFC Telford and Nuneaton Town before having a three-year stint as Bucks manager between 2018 and 2021.

Gavin Cowan has been confirmed as the new manager of Brackley Town. Picture by Glenn Alcock

Cowan said: “I’m incredibly excited to be a part of this brilliant football club.

“I’ve been fortunate to be in and around the place supporting these last few weeks which has given me an insight into what can be achieved here.